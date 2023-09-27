Asia Pacific Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market to surpass US$ 113 million by 2028 at a CAGR close to 10%
The Asia-Pacific Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate of 9.89%, growing to US$113.172 million by 2028 from US$58.487 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.89%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$113.172 million by 2028.
The Asia-Pacific PAPR market is witnessing remarkable growth primarily fueled by the surging demand in the healthcare and construction sectors. Healthcare professionals require PAPRs for protection against biological hazards, while strict safety regulations in construction create a need for respiratory protection in Asia-Pacific countries. Additionally, increased awareness of health risks and technological advancements in Asia-Pacific countries contribute to PAPR systems market growth.
A powered air-purifying respirator is a form of personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to shield individuals from inhaling harmful airborne particles and chemicals. It operates using a battery-powered fan to pull air through filters, eliminating particulates and potential hazards, before supplying purified air to the wearer's breathing area. PAPRs find widespread use across industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, construction, and manufacturing to ensure respiratory safety in environments with compromised air quality.
The construction industry in rapidly urbanizing Asian countries, such as India, necessitates respiratory protection due to stringent safety regulations and the need to safeguard workers from hazardous substances. In 2020, India introduced the "Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code (OSH Code)," mandating the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including PAPRs in various industries. This regulation highlights the importance of worker safety and drives the adoption of respiratory protection equipment. Additionally, in 2021, Honeywell International Inc. launched an innovative range of PAPRs tailored to meet the specific respiratory protection needs of the construction industry. These PAPRs offer improved comfort, visibility, and superior respiratory protection, addressing the evolving demands of workers in the Asia-Pacific region, and thereby contributing to market growth.
The PAPR Market based on facepiece type is segmented into three primary segments which include full facepiece for comprehensive protection, half mask facepiece for comfort and mobility, and others for specialized designs.
The Powered Air-Purifying Respirator market based on industry vertical is segmented into six key industry verticals consisting of construction, mining, healthcare, oil and gas, chemical, and others, each utilizing PAPRs for respiratory protection in specific environments and scenarios.
From a country perspective, the PAPR market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and other regions. Each of these regions contributes to the overall landscape of the Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market in the Asia-Pacific Region, reflecting the diverse industrial demands across the continent.
The research includes coverage of 3M, Bullard, Honeywell International, Inc., MSA, Avon Protection, Cleanspace technology, and ILC Dover LP among other significant market players in the Asia-Pacific Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market.
The analytical report categorizes the Asia-Pacific Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market as per the following criteria:
• By Facepiece Type
o Full Facepiece
o Half mask Facepiece
o Others
• By Industry Verticals
o Construction
o Mining
o Healthcare
o Oil and Gas
o Chemical
o Others
• By Country
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Taiwan
o Others
Companies Profiled
• 3M
• Bullard
• Honeywell International, Inc
• MSA
• Avon Protection
• Cleanspace Technology
• ILC Dover LP
• *The list is not exhaustive
