SEVB Appears at the Munich Auto Show, Leading Its Innovative Technology to the World

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 4, the 2023 Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung Mobility (IAA Mobility 2023, hereinafter referred to as the "Munich Auto Show"), hosted by the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA; German Automobile Industry Association), officially kicked off in Munich, Germany. As the world's leading comprehensive new energy technology enterprise, SEVB was invited to participate in the show and unveiled its latest cutting-edge technology products, and its innovative strength and achievements attracted the attention of global automotive companies and industry experts.

Dubbed the "Olympics of the Automotive Industry," the 2023 Munich Auto Show brought together companies from 95 countries, including global automotive giants and component companies, and showcased the future of mobility.

Cutting-Edge Technology Captures Global Interest.

SEVB has been committed to providing competitive and scenario-based power battery solutions and energy storage cells for customers around the world. Its appearance at the Munich Auto Show allowed the world to see the innovative spirit and technical strength of SEVB and China's new energy industry.

At the show,SEVB was located at the core of exhibition hall, displaying a series of mature power cell products and solutions already applied in the market, involving BEV super-fast charging, long battery life, long service life, HEV high power, etc. Featured with super-fast charging, high safety, low temperature resistance, and extra durability, such products and solutions have been successfully applied to many well-known NEV brands and have been widely recognized and praised by the market.

Super-fast charging battery debuts in European market, bringing super fast charging experience.

Additionally, SEVB's super-fast charging batteries, sodium ion batteries, solid state batteries, and cylindrical batteries,all cutting-edge products with highly competitive also made a stunning appearance at the show.

SEVB's globally premiered super-fast charging batteries became one of the highlights of the Munich Auto Show. From the arrival hall at Munich Airport to various key passages in the IAA venue, SEVB's super-fast charging batteries were ubiquitous. They not only garnered extensive coverage from European media but also left a lasting impression on visitors from various countries.

SEVB's super-fast charging batteries not only feature ultra-fast charging, high safety, low-temperature resistance, and extreme durability, but they also enable electric vehicles to easily achieve a range of 1000 kilometers, charging up to 80% SOC in just 10 minutes. This significantly alleviates the range and charging anxieties of new energy vehicle end-users, promising a highly efficient ultra-fast charging experience for the European market in the future.

In addition to super-fast charging batteries, SEVB's ultra-low-temperature sodium-ion batteries, another technological innovation, also attracted global customer attention at the show. These batteries have outstanding advantages, such as ultra-low-temperature discharge, ultra-high safety, high-rate discharge, and high energy density, among others. They have garnered multiple patents in sodium replenishment methods and manufacturing, shining brightly at the Munich show.

During the show, SEVB also reached cooperation intentions with a number of European customers, marking the further acceleration of its expansion in the European market. In the future, SEVB will continue to innovate, bringing more efficient and low-carbon solutions to Europe's mobility market, and contributing further to the global new energy industry with Chinese strength.