Saudi Arabia's largest business delegation visits Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — The largest business delegation from the Middle East, predominantly from Saudi Arabia, will visit Việt Nam from September 11-13 to explore cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese regions and companies.

The group comprises over 50 Saudi Arabian enterprises operating across various sectors such as energy, information technology, iron and steel, mining, industrial spare parts, construction, investment, healthcare, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, human resources, transportation, retail, furniture, clothing, agriculture, and fisheries.

During their visit, the Saudi Arabian firms will tour numerous industrial and export processing parks, seaports, and visit businesses in several regions.

They are scheduled to participate in the Việt Nam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum on September 11. This event is a collaborative effort between the Saudi Embassy in Hà Nội and the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Saudi Arabia).

In conjunction with the forum, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-public (B2P) discussions will be conducted. Prominent export products from Vietnamese companies and regions will also be showcased at the event. — VNS