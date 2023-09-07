Online Home Decor Market Soars to $313.5 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Consumer Investments and Tech Advancements
Rise in residential and commercial infrastructural settings is propelling demand for home decor products across the worldWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Online Home Decor Market is booming, with a valuation of US$ 171.0 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will continue to flourish, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2023 to 2031, ultimately reaching a staggering US$ 313.5 billion by the end of 2031.
The driving force behind this remarkable growth is the increasing investment by consumers in personalizing their living spaces. Today, people want their homes to cater to their every need, from work to play. This has led to a surge in demand for home decor products, with consumers carefully evaluating factors such as size, design, material, and the overall feel of these products before making a purchase.
Additionally, value-added services provided by online retailers, such as free delivery, easy returns, furniture exchanges, discounts, and cashbacks, are further fueling the growth of the global online home decor market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.
• Herman Miller, Inc.
• Home 24 SE
• Home Depot Product Authority
• IKEA Systems B.V.
• Kimball International, Inc.
• Lowe's Companies, Inc.
• Pepperfry
• Signify Holding (Philips)
• Springs Window Fashions
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐞
Technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the online home decor landscape. Emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, internet connectivity, and the rise of the digital economy are offering lucrative opportunities for market players. Home decor manufacturers and suppliers are not only expanding their product offerings on various e-commerce websites but also enhancing the customer experience with virtual interior design tools. These innovations are driving substantial revenue growth within the industry.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
In recent times, there has been a notable surge in the demand for interior decoration. This trend is fuelled by various factors, contributing to the transformation of living spaces into more aesthetically pleasing and functional environments. Let's explore the key drivers behind this growing demand:
Increase in Residential Construction Activities
One significant catalyst for the heightened interest in interior decoration is the booming residential construction sector. Across the globe, there is a surge in housing projects, both urban and suburban, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyle preferences. As new homes are being built, there is a natural inclination to invest in interior decoration to make these spaces uniquely tailored to individual tastes and needs.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
Consumer spending patterns are shifting towards home improvement and furnishings, particularly furniture. As people spend more time at home, they are increasingly willing to invest in furniture pieces that enhance comfort, style, and functionality. This shift in consumer behaviour has led to a surge in the demand for various types of furniture, ranging from living room and dining sets to bedroom and kitchen furnishings.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞, 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Product Type:
• Furniture
• Living Room
• Dining Room
• Bedroom
• Kitchen
• Others
• Textiles
• Bed Linen
• Bath Linen
• Kitchen Linen
• Upholstery
• Other
Flooring
• Ceramic & Stone Tiles
• Wood & Laminates
• Vinyl Flooring
• Carpets & Rugs
• Others
Price Category:
• Low
• Medium
• High/Premium
Distribution Channel:
• Company Website
• E-Commerce Website
