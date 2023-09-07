Global Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the indium phosphide compound semiconductor market size is predicted to reach $8.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.86%.
The growth in the indium phosphide compound semiconductor market is due to the rising demand in the aerospace and defense industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest indium phosphide compound semiconductor market share. Major players in the indium phosphide compound semiconductor market include AXT Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Wafer World Inc., IQE PLC., IntelliEPI, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market Segments
• By Product: Power Semiconductors, Transistors, Integrated Circuits, Diodes And Rectifiers, Other Products
• By Application: Power Electronics, Sensing, Photonics, Rf (Radio Frequency) And Microwave, Quantum
• By End-User: IT And Telecom, Industrial And Energy And Power, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Test And Measuring Instruments, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global indium phosphide compound semiconductor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Indium phosphide is a binary semiconductor composed of indium and phosphorus. It has a face-centered cubic ("zincblende") crystal structure, identical to that of GaAs and most III-V semiconductors. It is used as the basis for optoelectronic components, high-speed electronics, and photovoltaics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
