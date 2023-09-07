Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market size is predicted to reach $7.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.58%.

The growth in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is due to rise in prevalence of pigmentation disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market share. Major players in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market include Vivier Pharma, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, EpiPharm AG, Laboratories Pierre Fabre, SkinCeuticals.

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Segments

• By Treatment Type: Cosmeceuticals, Laser Therapy, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Phototherapy, Other Treatments

• By Disease Indication: Melasma, Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation, Solar Lentigines, Other Disease Indications

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Esthetic Clinics And Dermatology Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hyperpigmentation disorder treatment refers to the various methods used to reduce the appearance of dark spots or patches on the skin that occur due to excess melanin production. Topical creams containing ingredients such as hydroquinone, vitamin C, and azelaic acid can be used to lighten the skin.

