Global Micro Fulfillment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 45.26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023

As per TBRC's micro fulfillment market forecast, the micro fulfillment market size is predicted to reach $20.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 45.26%.

The micro fulfillment market growth is due to growing demand for the e-commerce sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest micro fulfillment market share. Major players in the market include LG CNS Co. Ltd, Dematic, Fortna Inc., Instacart, TGW Logistic Group, Opex Corporation, Exotec Solutions, KPI Integrated Solutions.

Technological advancements in the micro fulfillment market are gaining popularity in the micro fulfillment market. Major companies operating in the micro fulfillment market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Micro Fulfillment Market Segments

• By Types: AutoStore, Shuttle Based, Other Technologies

• By Technology: Traditional WMS, Mobile AMR, Piece Picking Robots

• By Warehouse Size: Small Size, Large Size

• By Applications: Grocery, General Merchandise, Other Applications

• By End-User: E-Commerce, Industries, General Stores

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Micro fulfillment refers to a method that deploys small-scale warehousing facilities closer to the consumer in highly populated urban areas to enhance delivery times. A micro fulfillment center (or MFC) is a small-scale storage facility that e-commerce retailers use to store inventory closer to the end consumer to cut costs and transit times. These fulfillment centers are frequently highly automated, which aids in operational efficiency.

