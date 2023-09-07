RE: ROAD CLOSURE FERRISBURGH RT 7
ALL LANES BACK OPEN
US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh is closed from Round Barn Rd to Little Chicago Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.