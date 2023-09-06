Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,061 in the last 365 days.

In defence of the UK’s unwritten political constitution

But there are many who would like to change the UK constitution into something completely different. The most common solution offered is to move from the current unwritten constitution based on parliamentary supremacy to a written constitution based on constitutional supremacy. Doing this would align the UK with the vast majority of states around the world that use a fundamental written text – a Constitution – that sits above ordinary statutory law. The UK does not have such a text, but the idea is increasingly seeping into the public consciousness. Discussion and advocacy for such a document come not just from constitutional reformers in the academy  and in non-governmental organisations, but also can be found in newspapers, magazines and a variety of new media.

While some of the mechanics and merits of incorporating a written constitution are evaluated below, this paper argues that a move to constitutional supremacy would be a significant mistake.

You just read:

In defence of the UK’s unwritten political constitution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more