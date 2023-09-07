Submit Release
RSIPF Guardian Class Patrol Boat will now be armed

 

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Guardian Class Patrol Boat (GCPB) will be armed on 7 September 2023. This comes about after the initial announcement that was made during the commissioning ceremony of the RSIPF Guardian Class Patrol Boat (GCPB) on 28 June 2021.

Commissioner of Police Mr Mostyn Mangau says, “This support from Australia comes at the request of the Solomon Islands Government and as part of the RSIPF rearmament capabilities to ensure our waters remains safe and secured from security threats.”

“Arming the RSIPF patrol boat increase capability to respond to maritime security threats and challenges including illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing and transnational crime. The patrol boats conducts maritime surveillance and enforcement operations and other border operations, thus it is important that it is well equipped.” Commissioner Mangau adds

“The weapons will be formally handed over to Solomon Islands at the completion of all training and certifications.”

Commissioner Mangau acknowledge the Australian Government through the Australian Defense Program to work in partnership and recognize our maritime security needs and the importance of enhancing our maritime securities.

Further public announcement will be made prior to any live fire activities to be conducted at sea.

