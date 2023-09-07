Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2023

The size of lithotripsy devices market is expected to reach $1.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lithotripsy devices market. As per TBRC’s lithotripsy devices market forecast, the lithotripsy devices market size is predicted to reach $1.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The lithotripsy devices market growth is due to growing geriatric population across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest lithotripsy devices market share. Major players in the market include Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Shockwave Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd.

Trending Lithotripsy Devices Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the lithotripsy device market. Major companies operating in the lithotripsy device market are developing technologically advanced devices to sustain their position in the market.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Laser Lithotripsy Devices, Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices, Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices, Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

• By Applications: Kidney Stones, Ureteral Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Bile Duct Stones

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithotripsy devices are medical instruments or equipment specifically designed and used in the lithotripsy process. These devices generate and deliver shock waves to target and break down stones or solid deposits within the body, typically in the kidneys, gallbladder, or urinary tract.

Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, lithotripsy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The lithotripsy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

