ROAD CLOSURE FERRISBURGH RT 7

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh is closed from Round Barn Rd to Little Chicago Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

