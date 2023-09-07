Global Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Endometrial Cancer Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the endometrial cancer treatment market size is predicted to reach $36.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.13%.

The growth in the endometrial cancer treatment market is due to the growing prevalence of endometrial cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest endometrial cancer treatment market share. Major players in the endometrial cancer treatment market include Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc.

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market Segments

• By Type: Adenocarcinoma, Uterine Carcinosarcoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Small Cell Carcinoma, Transitional Carcinoma, Serous Carcinoma, Other Types

• By Diagnosis Method: Biopsy, Pelvic Ultrasound, Hysteroscopy, CT Scan, Other Diagnosis Methods

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global endometrial cancer treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Endometrial cancer treatment refers to the medical interventions aimed at managing and potentially curing cancer that develops in the lining of the uterus.

