Issues of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO were discussed

06/09/2023

On September 5, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Xing Qu held negotiations, during which they discussed current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and UNESCO, and also exchanged views on the upcoming cooperation agenda.

It was stated that over the years of effective cooperation, the sides have implemented joint activities aimed at popularizing the rich spiritual heritage of the Turkmen people, and actively interacted in the fields of education, science, ecology and nature conservation.

The parties outlined plans to hold a number of joint events on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s accession to UNESCO, as well as the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

The Memorandum on Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNESCO for 2021-2023, signed in 2021, as well as the Framework Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNESCO of 2015 on the creation of a trust fund, for the implementation of which was agreed to develop a joint action plan, were also highlighted.

Expressing their commitment to further expand interaction between Turkmenistan and UNESCO, the parties emphasized that the development of scientific and educational partnership, the continuation of activities to popularize national cultural heritage are key mechanisms of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.