Introducing TuEres.us: A New Digital Platform for the Mexican and the Hispanic Community in the United States
Whether it's learning how to prepare a delicious pozole to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day or discovering the finest eateries in your city, TuEres.us is here to serve you.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us), a groundbreaking digital editorial project, is set to launch on September 15th, coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States and Mexico's Independence Day. Founded by entrepreneur Nazifh Luna and journalist Alonso García Puentes, TÚ ERES.us aims to cater to the Hispanic community, with a primary focus on the Mexican-origin population living in the United States.
TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us) is designed as an informative and valuable resource, providing content tailored to the interests and needs of the Hispanic community. From guides on preparing traditional Mexican dishes like pozole to recommendations for the best local restaurants, must-visit taquerías, and updates on upcoming corridos tumbados concerts in Los Angeles, TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us) offers a diverse range of stories crafted to resonate with our fellow compatriots.
Nazifh Luna, Co-founder of TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us), emphasizes the platform's commitment to showcasing the richness of Mexican culture and heritage: "We have every reason to take pride in our Mexican heritage and the Spanish language. That's why we're introducing TÚ ERES.us as a journalistic project filled with useful and valuable stories for our community. Whether it's learning how to prepare a delicious pozole to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day or discovering the finest eateries in your city, TÚ ERES.us is here to serve you. We offer stories tailored to our fellow compatriots, whether you were born here or abroad. As Chabela Vargas, a renowned Mexican singer and cultural icon, said, 'Mexicans are born (and live) wherever they strongly desire', but our roots are always in our hearts."
Alonso García, Co-founder of TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us), adds: "Our community in the United States contributes to the greatness of this nation every day. Through their hard work, creativity, tax contributions, and unwavering dedication to their families, they make this country a better place. TÚ ERES.us is precisely aimed at celebrating this spirit. Regardless of your place of birth or your original language , you are part of the United States, and you contribute to its growth. TÚ ERES.us provides relevant information on where to go, what to visit, success stories, pop culture updates, celebrity news, financial advice, cooking tips, and more, all with that unmistakable Mexican touch that also resonates with English-speaking Americans and other Hispanic communities living in the USA."
TÚ ERES.us (tueres.us) recognizes the Hispanic community's significant influence in the United States, backed by staggering statistics. Latinos already represent a formidable $1 trillion market, with their spending power experiencing a compounded annual growth rate of 6 percent over the past decade, compared to 3 percent for the non-Latino White population, as reported by the "Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021" from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By 2028, Hispanics are expected to comprise 22% of the U.S. population, further solidifying their position as one of the fastest-growing demographics with substantial buying power.
The platform is poised to become a valuable resource for the Mexican-origin population and the broader Hispanic community in the United States. TÚ ERES.us aims to empower, entertain, and inform this vibrant community while fostering a sense of unity and pride in their cultural heritage.
Tueres.us will officially launch on September 15th, 2023. For more information, please visit tueres.us
tueres.us launching on September 15th