Progress made toward partial opening of Highway 97 near Summerland

CANADA, September 6 - Highway 97 north of Summerland will reopen to single-lane-alternating traffic by the weekend of Sept. 16-17, 2023.

The section of highway was closed Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after a significant rockslide.

Geotechnical engineers continue to monitor and assess data from sensors at the slide site. The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope. Due to the risk of further falling rock, the highway remains closed at this time to protect the motoring public .

During the Labour Day long weekend, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contractors built a large lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. Crews are now working to build a 150-metre berm between the wall and the bottom of the slope. When in place, the wall and berm will allow the far lane from the slope to be safely reopened for travel.

The timing of reopening is subject to the progress of berm construction and upon no substantial changes to movement of the slope.

During the closure, recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A or 33.

Two additional routes are available for passenger vehicles on forest service roads:

For travel between Penticton and Kelowna: the 201 Forest Service Road, accessed off Highway 33 near McColloch Road southwest of Kelowna and via Fairview/Industrial/Dartmouth/Carmi avenues in Penticton;

For travel between Summerland and Peachland: the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road, accessed off Princeton Avenue in Peachland and Princeton Summerland Road in Summerland.

Drivers are reminded that the forest service roads are unpaved and will add as much as 90 minutes travel time.

Graders are working continuously, however, drivers will still experience some rough road conditions and should ensure their vehicles are properly equipped and fuelled or charged.

Cellphone coverage is limited throughout both routes. Drivers are also encouraged to plan trips during daylight and to drive with caution.

Detour maps and other information about the Highway 97 closure are available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide