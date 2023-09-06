Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Commander Relieved Due To Loss of Confidence

Capt. Richard Foster, executive officer of FRCMA, has assumed command. Foster was scheduled to assume command in December. Capt. Choate has been reassigned to COMFRC headquarters.

