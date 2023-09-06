Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,082 in the last 365 days.

Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Commander Relieved Due To Loss of Confidence

Capt. Richard Foster, executive officer of FRCMA, has assumed command. Foster was scheduled to assume command in December. Capt. Choate has been reassigned to COMFRC headquarters.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact the Naval Air Systems Command Public Affairs Officer at 240-577-0384.

You just read:

Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Commander Relieved Due To Loss of Confidence

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more