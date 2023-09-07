Laser Resurfacing Market Trends 2023 : To Exhibits Remarkable Growth | 0.64 Billion by 2031

Laser Resurfacing 2031

Laser resurfacing market report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser resurfacing employs lasers to tighten skin, eliminate benign (non-cancerous) and malignant lesions, lessen the appearance of wrinkles and scars, even out skin coloration (pigmentation), and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and scars. The uneven skin is exposed to brief, focused, pulsating light beams using the laser method. By vaporizing the skin, laser skin resurfacing eliminates it very accurately, layer by layer. The epidermis, the top layer of your skin, is removed by lasers while the dermis, the layer beneath, is heated. New skin that is smoother and firmer is produced as a result of the lasers' stimulation of the creation of new collagen fibers. Other names for this common practice include Las abrasion, laser peel, and laser vaporization.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

SpaMedical, Pure Luxe Medical, Elan aesthetics Inc, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Estique clinic, Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Alma Laser, Inc, Cutis Dermatology, Glow Anti-Aging Clinic, Venus Treatments

On the basis of type, the market is classified into non-ablative and ablative. The ablative segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of product launch for ablative laser resurfacing devices and high presence of laser resurfacing industry who manufactures ablative laser resurfacing devices.

On the basis of gender, it is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the awareness among the female population regarding aesthetic appearance and rise in the number of female populations.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into wrinkles and scar, aging hands, sagging skin and others. The wrinkles and scar segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric populations and increase in awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance.

On the basis of provider, the market is classified into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of hospitals and rise in the expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

North America accounted for a majority of the global laser resurfacing market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to advancement in technology to develop laser resurfacing devices and high presence of key players. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to rise in geriatric population and increase in the number of laser resurfacing procedure.

