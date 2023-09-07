Submit Release
Valley View Drive, Scott Depot, to close for emergency railroad track repairs

Valley View Drive, in Scott Depot, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, for CSX to make emergency railroad track repairs.
 
Repairs will require complete closure of the railroad crossing, but CSX will have rock staged at the worksite to make a temporary crossing in the event of a medical emergency or fire.
 
If work is not complete on Wednesday, Sept. 6, CSX will make a temporary rock crossing overnight and complete work on Thursday, Sept. 7.

