Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Systems Scope for Market:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Systems Market by Product, by Vehicle Type, by Operating System, by Technology Type

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive rear-seat entertainment system allows passengers in the back seats to consume different types of media from a wide range of sources with a high degree of convenience. The systems comprise one or two high-resolution displays which are mounted at the back of the headrest of the front seat. It is used to provide audio and video entertainment and information in vehicles. Moreover, the rear-seat entertainment system includes various multimedia players, such as DVD, TV, and digital radio. This system offers an excellent level of audio fidelity, large touchscreen display, smartphone mirroring, and supports almost all types of multimedia devices to enhance a passenger’s experience. Major automotive OEMs offer rear-seat entertainment with adjustable folding, excellent video and audio quality, intuitive user interface, and built-in multimedia sources. Furthermore, some advanced systems allow passengers to enjoy media through smart devices which are connected to the system via HDMI. This is a great functionality that allows video game enthusiasts to play their games while traveling. In addition, rear-seat entertainment systems support reliable wireless connectivity thus, passengers can seamlessly connect and share media between their smartphones/tablets or other mobile devices, and the systems

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has affected the global economy in various countries since the lockdown has caused travel bans and business shutdowns. All automobile manufacturing has been halted due to the lockdown. Thus, there has been a disruption in the demand for automotive rear-seat entertainment systems. Also, there has been the unavailability of a workforce for software development and manufacturing of hardware components required for automotive rear-seat entertainment systems, due to social distancing norms. Moreover, a shortage of semiconductors was seen in the market which created a problem for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the delivery of vehicle entertainment systems, during the pandemic. Furthermore, automotive rear-seat entertainment systems are an evolving sector, but COVID-19 harmed the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

A rise in demand & sales of vehicles, premium features in passenger cars, and the development of advanced features are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, high prices and rise in accidents can hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in the sale of luxury vehicles, consumer interest in-vehicle entertainment systems, and aftermarket sales of rear entertainment systems act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

Rise in smartphone functions to be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems. In North America and Europe, more than 90% of adults have access to the internet through their mobile phones, which is also one of the highest among other regions. As mobile phone use has increased, the usage of smartphones for the same purposes in their cars has also increased. Moreover, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are opting for modular hardware design which would help them to reduce the purchase price of infotainment systems. Furthermore, OEMs are working on technology to let smartphone functions be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems at a low cost.

For instance, Land Rover announced in January 2020 that its Defender model would showcase its 21st-century dual-eSIM connectivity at the consumer electronics show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment has an industry-leading design and shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphone.

In addition, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, and Groupe Renault have decided to adopt Google Inc. Android operating system (OS) for their next-generation infotainment systems from 2021. All these developments of advanced features are expected to drive the growth of the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

•Which are the leading market players active in the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market?

•What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

•What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

•What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive rear-seat entertainment systems market?

•What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Harman International, VOXX Electronics Corp., KENWOOD Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc, Pioneer Electronics

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 : Headrest Monitor Systems, Overhead Systems, Plug & Play Systems

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 : QNX, Linux, Microsoft, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Multimedia Player, Navigation Systems

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 : OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

