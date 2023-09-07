Motorcycle E-Call Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

Allied Market Research - Logo

Motorcycle E-Call Market by Type and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "intelligent emergency call" automatically contacts call center in case of an accident to activate the chain of rescue as quickly as possible. In addition, the system can also be activated manually. The use of ECALL systems like these has been proven to enable the emergency services to reach the accident location more quickly. "Intelligent emergency call" sends the vehicle's coordinates directly to the call center, instead of only connecting the driver with the local rescue coordination center. With the help of this data, the direction of travel can be determined in addition to the accident location so that even hard-to-locate destinations.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐎 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

The COVID-19 contagion continues to wreak havoc across all major developed and developing economies.

Coronavirus caused demand to fall lower and remain at lower levels for much longer than in a usual year.

COVID-19 has led to both demand and supply shocks at the same time and has led to significant disruption of the supply chain.

COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the various operations and reduced the demand of Motorcycle e-call market and will restart at only when situation is stable.

The only silver lining is that COVID-19 will change the way people commute and hence preferences will be for a private vehicle.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The significant factors impacting the growth of the motorcycle e-call market are growing adoption of LTE connectivity for e-call system and legislation standards driving adoption of e-call systems in automobiles. However,designing efficient accident detection systems is expected to hinder the growth of the motorcycle e-call market. On the other hand, growing demand for integrated solutions and technological advancements will have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle e-call market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐓𝐄 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞-𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

Adoption of LTE connectivity for the e-Call system is gaining popularity as it uses IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks. These offer a broader bandwidth when compared with traditional circuit-switched networks. This can be used to record information such as the possibility of leakage in the fuel tank, live video informing about the type of emergency services required and the number of people involved in the accident.

𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞-𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬.

Parliament adopted the legislation on e-call type approval requirements and made it mandatory. New models of cars and premium bikes are to be equipped with e-call. E-call provides safety to the driver and also leads to instant communication. Resulting in the growth of automotive e-call market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of motorcycle e-call market share.

The current market is analyzed to highlight the motorcycle e-call market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed motorcycle e-call market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Federal Mogul LLC, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental, Valeo SA, BMW Motorrad, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., KGaA, Denso Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: GSM/UMTS based, LTE based

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Original equipment manufacturer, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

