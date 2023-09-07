US Route 5 (Rockingham) - Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 5, also known as Missing Link Rd, is CLOSED between VT Route 103 and Old River Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853