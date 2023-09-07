US Route 5 (Rockingham) - Road Closure

State of Vermont

US Route 5, also known as Missing Link Rd, is CLOSED between VT Route 103 and Old River Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

