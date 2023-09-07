Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2200 Champlain Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the 2200 Champlain Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:24 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Arnold Humberto Solis, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 33-year-old Pedro Fuentes, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.