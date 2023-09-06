Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the 1700 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:20 pm, Second District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 43-year-old William Clark, of Williams, AZ, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

