Federal Complaint Filed in SDNY To Disqualify Trump from NY Ballot Due To Violation of Oath of Office
On September 5, 2023, Jerome~W Dewald, founder of Pro Se Pro, became the third pro se plaintiff to file a complaint seeking the courts to declare that Donald J. Trump violated his oath of office and is ineligible to run for president. This follows similar actions by Lawrence Caplan, a Florida tax attorney, who filed his petition in the Southern District of Florida on August 24, 2023, and John Castro, a Republican primary presidential candidate residing in Mansfield, Texas, who filed his petition in the Dane County, Wisconsin Circuit Court on August 31, 2023. On September 6, 2023, another group of plaintiffs filed a similar suit in Denver County, Colorado.
Dewald, a registered Republican voter in the state of New York, and a resident of the New York City Borough of Manhattan, is also a member of the NYC Bar Association. He brings to this legal action extensive experience as a pro se practitioner in state courts in New York and Michigan, as well as federal courts in New York, Michigan, and Nevada.
In his complaint, No. 23-CV-7388, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on September 5, 2023, Dewald seeks to enjoin the NY Secretary of State from certifying Trump to appear on any ballot in New York State and a similar determination for 18 additional co-defendants, including notable figures such as RUDY GIULIANI, MARK MEADOWS, SIDNEY POWELL, JOHN EASTMAN, KENNETH CHESEBRO, JENNA ELLIS, RAY SMITH, JEFFREY CLARK, MICHAEL ROMAN, MISTY HAMPTON, ROBERT CHEELEY, SCOTT HALL, STEPHEN LEE, TREVIAN KUTTI, DAVID SHAFER, SHAWN STILL, and CATHY LATHAM.
"Ordinary citizens from across the United States can easily make their lawful opposition to allowing Trump and his associates on our ballots known by filing similar lawsuits in their own jurisdictions. Costs are really low, basically just the filing and service fees of about $400 if filed in federal court as a pro se."
This marks a significant moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding the eligibility of candidates to run for federal office, and these legal actions highlight the dedication of concerned citizens to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution.
Jerome~W Dewald is a registered New York Republican voter, legal practitioner, and founder of Pro Se Pro, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals with tools and knowledge for legal self-representation using artificial intelligence tools like GPT. With a wealth of experience in state and federal courts, Dewald is committed to promoting access to justice and constitutional integrity.
