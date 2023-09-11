Noah Mac Makes a Delightfully Bizarre Return with His New Single and Music Video "Gone Fishin"

Noah Mac can be seen making out with a giant fish in the music video for his new southern banger "Gone Fishin"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Oakley, CA September 10, 2023 -- Noah Mac makes a splash in his return to the public eye through his new handmade summer anthem, “Gone Fishin.” Many may remember him for his latest hit, “All She Want Is Gold,” raking in millions of streams as a completely self-made track, as well as his iconic self-arranged performances on NBC’s The Voice. Noah’s new single is fun and dirty in all the right ways, perfect for blasting through boat speakers or playing in your happiest moments. All written, produced, and recorded by Noah Mac himself."Gone Fishin" is released alongside a fun, lighthearted, and absurd music video including vibrant characters fist fighting, starting fires, and ending with a fisherman, played by Noah Mac, making out with a giant fish! Don’t worry. No animals were harmed.You can find “Gone Fishin” on any music streaming service. You may even be able to catch a rare performance around the west coast in intimate venues, allowing his worldwide fanbase to connect with the song in more personal and organic settings.About Noah Mac:Noah Mac is a 23-year-old self-taught multi-instrumentalist songwriter and producer that keeps his projects independent and sacred. With years of experience working with some of the top names and companies in the industry, Noah allows his creativity to guide him on his own unique path, keeping every release fresh, original, and inspiring. You can stay up to date with new releases and information at noahmac.com

Noah Mac - Gone Fishin (Official Video)