President Thưởng honour HCM City youth summer volunteers

VIETNAM, September 7 - HCM CITY — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday commended the generations of volunteer soldiers and foster families who have made significant contributions to the youth's summer volunteer campaigns in HCM City over the past 30 years.

Speaking at an event to meet and honour the generations of volunteer soldiers and outstanding foster families on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the city's youth summer volunteer campaigns, President Thưởng emphasised that HCM City has been the birthplace of numerous meaningful movements that have yielded practical results during the renovation period.

Among these, the youth volunteer movement has truly become highly attractive and deeply valuable for the city's youth, serving as the most effective means of education by the HCM Communist Youth Union.

"Let the youth immerse themselves in the vibrant realities of social life, and they will gain a deeper understanding of their homeland, the people's cause, and the nation. The youth will then take appropriate actions for the Party's and the nation's cause," he said.

The summer volunteer activities of HCM City's youth originated from the cultural summer light campaign in 1994 when a group of students went to the city's suburban districts to combat illiteracy among the local population. This campaign concluded when the city announced the successful eradication of illiteracy at the end of 1996.

The city’s Youth Union, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Students' Association of HCM City, decided to continue summer volunteer activities. A series of campaigns were launched, including the Green Summer in 1999, the Red Flamboyant in 1999, the Pink Vacation in 2002, the Green Military in 2007 and many campaigns to support university and college entrance exam candidates.

After 30 years, the volunteer campaigns have attracted five million young people from the city. Youth built and repaired 7,720 charity houses, upgraded and repaired 870 kilometres of roads and 500 bridges, installed lighting systems for 200 kilometres of roads and alleyways, planted 650,000 trees, conducted health check-ups and consultations for 1.2 million people, donated 160,000 blood units, and provided advice and support to 2.7 million exam candidates.

Emphasising the significant outcomes achieved in the youth volunteer activities of HCM City over the past 30 years, the President stated that beyond all the numbers lay the maturity in thinking, lifestyle, and perception of the country's reform efforts.

It reflected the willingness to share with those facing difficulties and a determination to uphold the right attitudes, responsibilities, and conduct towards one's own life, he said, adding that the new character development was the greatest harvest of the youth volunteer campaign.

According to the President, the strength and vitality of such a movement originated from the struggles of multiple generations of HCM City Youth Union officials with the realities of building and developing the city and the nation.

Moreover, it stemmed from listening to the aspirations of the youth regarding their practical experiences in study, work, and recreational activities.

Another reason was the trust in assigning tasks for the youth and timely encouragement from the city's leaders and local authorities.

President Thưởng stressed that the resolutions of the Party and the National Assembly set out numerous new tasks and missions for HCM City, requiring the city's youth to have the willpower, determination and spirit of voluntary dedication.

He expressed his hope that the HCM City Youth Union would continue to leverage the results of the 30 years of youth volunteer programmes to contribute even more to the city's future development. — VNS