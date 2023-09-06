Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos strengthen unity, coordination amid complex regional, global developments: Party leaders

VIETNAM, September 6 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen (right), and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), President Thongloun Sisoulith held a high-level meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The important event is meant to strengthen and enhance the relations between the three Parties and the people of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos as regional and global situation grows increasingly complex and the three Parties and three countries are entering a new development phase.

At the meeting, the three Party leaders informed each other about the situation of each Party and each country, especially with regards to Party building works and socio-economic development.

They exchanged views on recent global and regional developments and discussed areas of mutual interests.

The three leaders also evaluated the results of cooperation between the three Parties and three countries in the past period, agreed on major orientations for the cooperation between the three Parties and three countries in various fields for the common interests of the people.

The leaders of the three ruling parties congratulated each other on the important and comprehensive achievements that the three countries have accomplished.

They expressed joy and assessed that the cooperation between the three Parties and the people of the three countries is developing extensively and intensively across multiple fields, especially in political relations, effective defence and security cooperation, positive progresses in economic, cultural, scientific, educational, and technical cooperation.

The leaders of the three Parties in their talks highlighted the historical tradition of unity and mutual support among the three Parties and the three countries' peoples, which is seen as valuable asset and one of the most important sources of immense strength for the cause of national liberation and independence in the past as well as nation-building and development in the present.

At the same time, they affirmed the need to continue to disseminate and educate the people of the three countries, especially the younger generation, to preserve and nurture the good relationship between Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

CPV General Secretary Trọng, CPP President Hun Sen, and LPPR General Secretary Sisoulith concurred that in the current context, the three Parties and three countries need to strengthen unity and tighten coordination, support each other, and continue to consider the relations between the three Parties as the guiding star for the overall relations between the three nations.

The three countries need to bolster cooperation in defence and security along with foreign affairs, make breakthroughs in economic cooperation, strengthen cooperation in culture, education, science and technology, tourism, and agriculture; and further promote cooperation between the Party and State agencies, people's organisations, and localities of the three countries based on maximising the potential and strengths of each country.

The three sides agreed to continue to effectively utilise existing mechanisms and explore the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms to enhance cooperation between the three Parties and three countries for the benefit of the people of the three countries, for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS