President welcomes leader of Japanese House of Councillors

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Welcoming Otsuji and other members of the Japanese House of Councillors, President Thưởng said the visit, taking place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, will help to strongly promote cooperation between the two parliaments and practically contribute to the Việt Nam-Japan friendship and extensive strategic partnership.

Lauding the two countries’ traditional relations and close-knit ties in multiple areas, the Japanese leader held that with many similarities, the two countries’ reinforcement of all-round cooperation, including parliamentary ties, is completely suitable and necessary in the context of numerous global challenges facing the world.

The Vietnamese President expressed his delight at the extremely important achievements in the bilateral ties, noting that mutual trust and understanding have been strengthened unceasingly, thus providing a good stepping stone for promoting cooperation programmes and projects.

He spoke highly of Japanese political parties’ unanimity in enhancing cooperation with Việt Nam as seen in the presence of many representatives of the parties in the Japanese upper house delegation on the ongoing visit to Việt Nam.

President Thưởng also highlighted the two countries’ collaboration in economy, trade, investment, education, science and culture, along with people-to-people and youth links.

To enhance the bilateral relations on the basis of the 50-year diplomatic ties, President Thưởng suggested both sides further increase all-level meetings and mutual visits between the Vietnamese and Japanese States, parliaments, governments, parties, ministries, sectors, and localities.

Việt Nam hopes to step up exchanges between the two countries' parliamentarians, including young ones, he said, calling on both nations to set a higher vision of cooperation to bring their relations to a new height in the future.

Describing 2023 as a historic point of time which marks 50 years of the Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations, 50 years of the ASEAN-Japan relations and 15 years of the Japan- Mekong ties, President Thưởng appreciated the Northeast Asian country’s active contributions to the cooperation with ASEAN, which has contributed to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. — VNS