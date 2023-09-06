Tourism Fiji Partners With SPTO For 2-day Digital Marketing Workshop

Tourism Fiji has collaborated with the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) for an enriching two-day Digital Marketing Workshop, set to take place on September 5th and 6th, 2023, at the Novotel Nadi, attended by 60 professionals from Fiji’s tourism industry.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, empowering industry, especially the small and medium-sized operators, with the latest digital marketing strategies and tools is paramount. Tourism Fiji is fully aware of the necessity for its stakeholders to not just adapt but succeed in this dynamic environment.

The Digital Marketing Workshop will be a deep dive into the world of digital marketing, equipping participants with the skills and techniques necessary to enhance their online presence and reach their target audience effectively. The training will be led by Fiji-based industry experts who have a wealth of experience in digital marketing.

Tourism Fiji’s Head of Digital Marketing, Matt Nicklow highlighted that the two-day Digital Marketing Workshop will cover a wide range of topics. “The workshop will kick off with participants being introduced to digital marketing concepts including social media marketing, SEO, and Google Analytics, followed by a discussion on the advantages of digital marketing in the tourism industry. The workshop comes at a great time when the digital world is evolving faster than ever and with the cutting-edge competition, our operators need to be on top of it all,” he added.

Mr. Christopher Cocker, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Tourism Organisation added “the SPTO is excited to be bringing our regional digital marketing training program to our home base here in Fiji. Participants learn the fundamentals of digital marketing in order to support their businesses and every-day roles. The training also serves as a time for the industry to come together and for marketing expertise to be sharpened. We are excited to partner with Tourism Fiji on this as well – especially as it is the first step in a larger digital marketing training programme. After this in person training, trainees will gain access to SPTO’s Digital Marketing Portal to complete other training.”

This partnership between Tourism Fiji and SPTO promises to be hugely beneficial for those looking to elevate their digital marketing efforts in the tourism industry. At the end of the workshop, participants will be awarded digital certificates to ensure more sustainable practices.