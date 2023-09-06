NZ Māori Tourism Shares Māori Culture With Tongan Delegation In A Cultural Exchange

A Tongan delegation led by the CEO of the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Viliami Takau traveled to New Zealand on the 23rd – 30th August, 2023 organized by the NZ Māori Tourism.

The ‘Māori-Tonga Cultural Exchange’ included visiting different Māori Tourism-related businesses, protected cultural sites, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds & Museums, Te Papa Museum and the Auckland War Memorial Museum. During which the delegation listened to the businesses share knowledge on failed experiments (strategies) in businesses (Tourism businesses) while identifying opportunities to improve, grow and/or strengthen tourism experiences, and build capacity and capability.

The delegation visits a living Maori village, Whakarewarewa known for its geothermal pools in Rotorua.

During the visits to the museums, the delegation shared that the Governments of Tonga’s plans to build a National Museum with the support of Saudi Arabia. As shared by the museums, a few common areas to consider in the construction, management and sustainability of Tonga’s new museum includes: ensuring the right design and shape of rooms, sufficient and secure location for storage, governance structure, a business model is developed, trainings are offered for staff, a volunteer program for tour guides is considered. Possible assistance was also discussed for training of museum staff beforehand.

The delegation included members from different Government ministries and Tourism business from the Ministry of Tourism Culture Division, Tonga Tourism Authority, Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tour of the Pacific section storage with Dr. Nina Tonga (Curator Contemporary Art), Mama Grace Hutton QSM (Kaitiaki Taonga Collection Manager Humanities).

Concluding the exchange, the delegation met with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to discuss support towards Tonga’s new museum, and cultural & tourism initiatives.

The delegation returned with plans to review the existing models for Tonga’s new museum before submitting it for Cabinet’s approval prior to construction.