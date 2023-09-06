Meet the Team Driving the Future of Pacific Tourism Data

On October 1st, 2023, the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI) will undergo a transformative shift, moving from its current home at the New Zealand Tourism Research Institute (NZTRI) at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to the Division of Research & Statistics at the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO). This strategic move is poised to reshape the landscape of tourism-related data collection, analysis, and dissemination across the Pacific region. It is also a great opportunity to capacity-build our people of the region to ensure the initiative is sustainable.

The Pacific Tourism Data Initiative is funded by the NZ government and not merely an initiative – it’s a testament to innovation and expertise spearheaded by the distinguished Auckland University of Technology (AUT). Over the years, AUT has set the pace in gathering, scrutinizing, and sharing pivotal tourism-related data throughout the Pacific region. As we transition to SPTO, the initiative’s reach will strengthen and broaden under Pacific leadership.

With this in mind, SPTO is thrilled to introduce the exceptional PTDI team based at the Secretariat in Suva.

Rovarovaivalu Vesikula Rova, entrusted with the responsibility of Senior Research Officer for PTDI, holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Commerce and is pursuing a Master of Commerce (Economics). His career journey includes roles as a Business Adviser at the Market Development Facility, a Research & Insights Officer at Tourism Fiji and a Research Analyst at Investment Fiji.



Nemani Tebana Nemani, a Research Officer within the SPTO PTDI team, brings a wealth of expertise from his tenure at the Tourism Authority of Kiribati, where he excelled as a Senior Officer in Research & Statistics. Armed with an undergraduate degree in Economics & Mathematics and a Postgraduate Diploma in Tourism & Hospitality Management, Nemani is poised to contribute significantly to the initiative’s success.

Tarusila Ratuvakalevulveu Tarusila, another brilliant mind within SPTO, joins as a Research Officer after her commendable stint at Fiji’s Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources. Her tenure as a Research Officer in the Research & Monitoring Unit equipped her with invaluable insights. Tarusila’s academic accomplishments include a Master of Commerce from the esteemed University of the South Pacific.