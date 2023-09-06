WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Governor Newsom’s Package to Build More Clean Energy, Strengthen Grid

SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature reached an agreement on the Governor’s package to build more clean energy, faster and make our grid more reliable to help achieve our 100% clean electricity goal.

Since then, environmental, labor and clean energy leaders from across California have echoed their support for the Governor’s package:

Dan Jacobson, Senior Director, Environment California: “Generating offshore wind power is critical to get us to using 100% clean energy. For decades, California has led the clean energy charge. Now, AB1373 sets up a critical framework to gather even more clean power from offshore wind and geothermal energy and to develop the storage systems we need to save more of our abundant sunshine for cloudy days and overnights. We thank the Speaker, Pro-Tem, and the Governor for their leadership and urge the legislature to pass this bill.”

Sam Eaton, CEO, US Offshore, RWE: “Central procurement is key to unleashing the tremendous benefits of offshore wind in California – which range from grid reliability to job creation. We are grateful to the Governor, Speaker and President Pro Tem for their leadership in propelling the industry forward and bringing the state one step closer towards net zero. We fully support AB 1373 and urge lawmakers to enact it without delay.”

Golden State Wind: “Golden State Wind thanks the Governor’s Office, Assembly and Senate leadership for their efforts to reach agreement on central procurement and we look forward to the passage and signing of Assembly Bill 1373.”

Jim Murphy, President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy: “Invenergy applauds Governor Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Atkins and Speaker Rivas for their leadership in sending the right policy signals to California’s burgeoning offshore wind industry. American-led Invenergy is ready to bring its decades of experience to The Golden State, spanning development, construction, and operating some of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the US and around the world. Designating a central procurement entity assures leaseholders that the state of California is ready to lead in floating offshore wind, as it already has with solar energy and energy storage. The legislature should act quickly to pass AB 1373 this year.”

Victoria Rome, director of California government affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council): “This bill safeguards California’s energy grid while giving the state the ability to step up when needed to procure diverse, long-lead time resources like offshore wind. We support the state’s leadership in coupling needed research and strong workforce provisions with thoughtful oversight to end California’s dependence on fossil fuels, bringing the state closer to achieving its bold climate goals.”

Lars Pedersen, CEO, Vineyard Offshores: “This is a great step forward, and proof positive that Governor Newsom and Legislative Leadership realize the grid and economic benefits that offshore wind can bring, both for job creation and making California’s grid cleaner and more reliable.”

Chris Hannan, President, State Building and Construction Trades Council: “We were pleased to work with the Governor’s office, the Senate, and the Assembly in support of AB 1373. This important bill demonstrates California’s continued commitment to our environment and the stabilization of our energy grid. We appreciate the spirit of cooperation that was apparent throughout the process and the unwavering commitment to both harnessing the great Pacific winds and supporting our local skilled and trained construction workforce.”

Sean Farley, Chair of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Committee on Offshore Wind and President, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 34: “AB 1373 represents a pivotal stride towards fulfilling California’s rising energy demands through the efficient and environmentally friendly energy supplied by streamlining Floating Offshore Wind initiatives. The endorsement of AB 1373 by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union underscores the creation of employment opportunities for families residing in California. This legislation is fundamental for the collective benefit of all Californians”.

Alex Jackson, Director, American Clean Power-California: “We commend the Governor and Legislative leaders for reaching agreement on a new pathway to support a diverse set of promising new clean energy technologies such as offshore wind. AB 1373 will provide the market clarity needed to unlock billions of dollars in investments in California’s budding offshore wind industry—putting people to work in upgrading ports, building new transmission lines, and creating the supply chains that can make California a global leader in this new, infrastructure-based industry.”

Mark W. Toney, Ph.D., Executive Director, TURN—The Utility Reform Network: “TURN has long advocated for a central procurement mechanism to enable coordinated purchases of new, high-value, hard-to-develop resources. TURN welcomes working with legislative leadership and the Governor’s Office to ensure that AB 1373 language limits centralized procurement to Zero GHG renewable projects that are new resources, such as offshore wind, require robust CPUC review and approval of any new commitments, and increase transparency at DWR.”

Adam Stern, Executive Director, Offshore Wind California (OWC), a trade group of offshore wind developers and technology companies: “If we want to go big on California offshore wind and other clean-energy resources, we need to invest at scale, build at scale, and procure at scale. This agreement is great news and an important milestone for Golden State workers, residents, and electricity ratepayers. It will help California deliver on its commitment to be a global leader on climate, achieve 100% clean electricity, and generate 25 GW from floating offshore wind by 2045. We commend Governor Newsom and the State Assembly and Senate for their leadership on this critical legislation. AB 1373 will establish a robust mechanism to facilitate procurement and offer a clear path to market for diverse clean energy such as offshore wind and other resources, which will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and be vital for helping California meet its ambitious climate, clean-energy, and grid-reliability goals.”

Pedro Pizarro, President & CEO, Edison International: “Governor Newsom and the Legislature have taken important steps to advance California’s climate goals and a clean energy future with passage of AB 1373. Edison looks forward to continuing to work with our elected officials and others on additional measures to help ensure carbon neutrality becomes a reality by 2045.”