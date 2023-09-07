ROYAL WINE CORP. & HERZOG WINE CELLARS ACQUIRE SONOMA-LOEB BOUTIQUE WINERY

Royal Wine Corp. and Herzog Wine Cellars expand their portfolio of luxury wines with acquisition of boutique legacy winery Sonoma-Loeb, add trio of kosher Sonoma-Loeb wines to the lineup.

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their continuing efforts to expand their catalog of luxury wines, Royal Wine Corp has acquired Northern California’s legacy winery Sonoma-Loeb, founded in 1981 by Ambassador to Denmark and American business magnate John L. Loeb, Jr. Under the guidance of Chappellet Winery owners Don and Molly Chappellet and winemaker Philip Corralo-Titus, Sonoma-Loeb has risen to become one of the most respected and consistent performers in California wine country. The acquisition positions Royal Wine to expand into new markets while adding an established label to their already extensive lineup of wines.

Sonoma-Loeb is currently overseen by John L. Loeb, Jr.’s son Nick, a respected businessman and film producer. Loeb sees the acquisition as an opportunity to take the brand to the next level of exposure and success.

Currently, Sonoma-Loeb is sold through Total Wine and consists of five wines made from grapes grown in some of Sonoma’s most prestigious locales, from the windswept Pacific coastline to the storied Russian River Valley. In addition to the core offerings, Royal is producing a Kosher version of Sonoma-Loeb—called Dignitary, in honor of John Loeb, Jr. and his storied legacy. Dignitary will launch with three offerings—the original three varietals that built Sonoma-Loeb into the esteemed label that it is—Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The first wines under Royal’s management will land in the marketplace this fall.

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia. Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy, and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand, Argentina and more.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine. Follow Royal Wine Corp at: @royalwinecorp; https://www.facebook.com/RoyalWineCorp

