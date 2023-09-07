Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,088 in the last 365 days.

Ocham’s Razor Announces Officer Change

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocham’s Razor Capital Limited (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Remantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective September 6, 2023 as a result of the resignation of Victor Hugo. We would like to thank Mr. Hugo and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail: rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca


You just read:

Ocham’s Razor Announces Officer Change

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more