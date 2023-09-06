Submit Release
Barrasso Blasts Biden’s Attack on Petroleum Reserve, American Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), commented on the decision by the Biden administration to slash energy production in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. The move vacates the leases awarded in a sale mandated by Congress as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

 

“President Biden’s war on American energy continues. With the stroke of a pen, his administration is placing more than 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve off limits for petroleum production. He is ignoring the law and making us more dependent on foreign oil. Not only is this bad energy policy, it’s bad foreign policy. Today’s decision rewards our adversaries and hurts American families,” said Senator Barrasso.

