Manchin Announces $300K from Land and Water Conservation Fund for WV Park Improvements

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced grants for three separate projects in Wheeling, Wardensville, and Wellsburg, West Virginia that will improve the experience at local parks and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. Individual awards and projects are listed below. This funding was secured when Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act was enacted in 2020, which made permanent full and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

“If there’s one thing West Virginians love, it’s spending time in the great outdoors. This funding, made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, will improve the local parks that so many West Virginians enjoy and rely on for a safe, fun outdoor experience. I am proud that the Great American Outdoors Act continues to deliver for the Mountain State,” said Chairman Manchin.

Individual Awards and Project Descriptions Listed Below: