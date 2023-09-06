WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 102.07 (8) (bw), 104.01 (2) (b) 6. and 108.02 (15) (ko) of the statutes; Relating to: participants in clinical research trials. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab398
You just read:
AB398 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-09-06
