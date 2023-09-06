Submit Release
AB401 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to create 301.096 of the statutes; Relating to: performance grants based on improving employment rates for individuals on probation, parole, or extended supervision. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

Important Actions (newest first)

