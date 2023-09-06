AB412 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-09-06
WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 940.20 (3) (title) and 940.20 (3); to amend 48.685 (2) (bb), 48.685 (5) (bm) 4., 48.686 (1) (c) 9., 48.686 (1) (c) 12., 48.686 (2) (bb), 50.065 (2) (bb), 165.70 (1) (b), 165.84 (7) (ab) 2., 301.048 (2) (bm) 1. a., 767.461 (4), 940.03, 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b), 941.39 (title), 946.82 (4), 949.03 (2), 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a., 969.08 (10) (b), 973.049 (2) and 973.123 (1); and to create 939.22 (21) (es), 940.202 (1) and (3) and 941.38 (1) (b) 5s. of the statutes; Relating to: battery or threat to jurors and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab412