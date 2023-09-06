AB413 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2023-09-06
WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to create 36.41, 38.35, 39.295 and 252.23 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting institutions of higher education from conducting gain of function research on potentially pandemic pathogens, requiring reporting of the intention to conduct research on potentially pandemic pathogens, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
