AB414 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to amend 11.1205 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 11.1205 (1) (am), 11.1205 (1) (ar), 11.1205 (1) (c) and 11.1205 (1) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: public funds for substantially identical materials distributed by state senators and representatives to the assembly prior to a general election and providing a penalty.