Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony Hosted by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
Today Governor Bill Lee and State Senator Becky Duncan Massey joined the Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Greg Mays to honor and remember outstanding first responders during the 2023 Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Ceremony.
The Three Stars of Tennessee Award recognizes law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. This year, Three Stars of Tennessee Awards were presented to the families of six courageous individuals. During this year’s First Responder Ceremony, 11 first responders/departments were recognized for heroic actions above and beyond the call of duty.
“The safety and freedom we enjoy as Tennesseans is possible because of the law enforcement and first responders who serve and protect communities across our great state,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Today, we grieve with the loved ones of the Three Stars of Tennessee Awardees and honor their sacrifice. We also celebrate the exceptional service the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder recipients gave their fellow Tennesseans.”
Following the September 11 terrorist attacks, Senator Massey spearheaded the effort to develop a special statewide recognition for public servants who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. The Tennessee law (TCA 4-1-501) creating the Three Stars of Tennessee Award passed during the 2014 legislative session.
Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees:
Volunteer Firefighter Roy Lee Sewell, Jr.
North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department
Deputy Bradley Alan Miller
Maury County Sheriff’s Department
Officer Geoffrey Bernard Redd
Memphis Police Department
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Memphis Fire Department
Driver David Pleasant
City of Memphis Fire Department
Sergeant Harold Lee Russell II
Tennessee Highway Patrol
First Responder Recipients:
Volunteer Chaplain Adam Linsenbigler
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department
Detective Zachary Plese, Detective Ryan Cagle, Detective Michael Collazo, Officer Rex Englebert and Sergeant Jeff Mathes
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Nashville Fire Department
Trooper Randy Vigus
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Trooper Ashton Cotner
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Special Agent Robert Schlafly
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Special Agent Michael Gamber
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Ceremony is available to watch on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s YouTube page, youtube.com/watch?v=4Y9OSHddjoc.