Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony Hosted by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Today Governor Bill Lee and State Senator Becky Duncan Massey joined the Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Greg Mays to honor and remember outstanding first responders during the 2023 Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Ceremony.

The Three Stars of Tennessee Award recognizes law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. This year, Three Stars of Tennessee Awards were presented to the families of six courageous individuals. During this year’s First Responder Ceremony, 11 first responders/departments were recognized for heroic actions above and beyond the call of duty.

“The safety and freedom we enjoy as Tennesseans is possible because of the law enforcement and first responders who serve and protect communities across our great state,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Today, we grieve with the loved ones of the Three Stars of Tennessee Awardees and honor their sacrifice. We also celebrate the exceptional service the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder recipients gave their fellow Tennesseans.”

Following the September 11 terrorist attacks, Senator Massey spearheaded the effort to develop a special statewide recognition for public servants who were killed or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. The Tennessee law (TCA 4-1-501) creating the Three Stars of Tennessee Award passed during the 2014 legislative session.

Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees:

Volunteer Firefighter Roy Lee Sewell, Jr.

North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department

Deputy Bradley Alan Miller

Maury County Sheriff’s Department

Officer Geoffrey Bernard Redd

Memphis Police Department

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman

Memphis Fire Department

Driver David Pleasant

City of Memphis Fire Department

Sergeant Harold Lee Russell II

Tennessee Highway Patrol

First Responder Recipients:

Volunteer Chaplain Adam Linsenbigler

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Detective Zachary Plese, Detective Ryan Cagle, Detective Michael Collazo, Officer Rex Englebert and Sergeant Jeff Mathes

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Nashville Fire Department

Trooper Randy Vigus

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Trooper Ashton Cotner

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Special Agent Robert Schlafly

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Special Agent Michael Gamber

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Ceremony is available to watch on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s YouTube page, youtube.com/watch?v=4Y9OSHddjoc.