Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield Announces Nearly $163 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Sudan Emergency Response

09/06/2023 09:02 AM EDT

Today, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $163 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan and neighboring countries during her visit to Chad. This assistance includes nearly $103 million provided through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and nearly $60 million through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. This brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the Sudan emergency response to nearly $710 million in Fiscal Year 2023, including for Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic to respond to the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and persons affected by conflict in the region.

The United States is the largest single donor for the Sudan emergency response. More than 24.7 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance – including 3.6 million people newly displaced inside of Sudan. Additionally, over 1 million Sudanese refugees, refugees from other countries who had sought safety in Sudan, and other people affected by the conflict have fled to countries across the region since renewed hostilities began in Sudan on April 15 and urgently need humanitarian aid.

With this assistance from the American people, the United States supports a wide range of life-saving humanitarian programs for internally displaced persons, refugees, refugee returnees, other vulnerable groups and host communities. U.S. assistance provides food assistance; emergency shelter; access to health care including mental health support; water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies; and protection for vulnerable groups including women, youth, older persons, and survivors of violence. Our assistance also includes support for communities throughout the region generously hosting Sudanese refugees and welcoming returnees.

We urge the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to end the bloodshed and the suffering of the Sudanese people. There is no military solution to this conflict. We further urge authorities to remove the onerous bureaucratic and security restrictions that hinder delivery of life-saving aid, grant visas to humanitarian workers, and allow conflict affected populations the freedom to seek safety.

For more information on U.S. assistance in Sudan, please see the Sudan Fact Sheet.