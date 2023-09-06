COOKING REALITY SHOW SENSATION SKILL'IT: CUTTHROAT HAS ITS SEASON 2 WINNER, CELEBRATES AT HERZOG WINE CELLARS AND TIERRA SUR

The Herzog Wine Cellars produced kosher cooking reality show Skill'It: Cutthroat has concluded and vegetarian Noah Nathan has emerged victorious, preparing a bevy of meat dishes

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past week at Herzog Wine Cellars and Tierra Sur there was a party to celebrate the conclusion of season 2 of Skill'It: Cutthroat and its winner Noah Nathan. Nathan, a lifelong vegetarian, fought tough competition to secure victory as the champion of the Skill'It Kitchen. What makes his victory even more impressive was that he was never able to even taste his own dishes since they all contained meat. Every cut he prepared he used a temperature probe, feel, smell, and look to determine if he had cooked it properly. The party was attended by cast, crew, and some of LA's most notable content creators. Stand-up comedian and host of Skill'It Elon Gold entertained the audience with his comedic fare. Tierra Sur prepared an exquisite multi-course meal with plates like salmon mosaic, a truffle agnolotti that was vegetarian in honor of Nathan, custom cocktails, and a cotton candy surprise dessert where attendees lit their cotton candy on fire with sparklers while it melted away to reveal their cake.

In the initial round he prepared carne asada tacos modeled after Chef Lenny Nourafchan's from the legendary Lenny's Casita. Round 2 was a Denver steak with a truffle polenta from Chef Yos Schwartz of the premium kosher meat purveyor Marble and Grain. In the third round he prepared Chef Nir Weinblut of La Gondola's world famous beef wellington. But it was his final dish, his lamb chops with tomato two ways that had to be prepared entirely on a grill over a charcoal flame that blew the judges away. Challenge master Chef Chris Shertzer of Tierra Sur, who generally doesn't enjoy lamb, called it "pefect." While Chef Nir said he was simply speechless.

Noah, who moved to LA from London a few years back, expressed his gratitude for being on the show and thanked his wife for watching their newborn son while he was shooting the show. But the investment paid off as she enjoys a good meat dish and will now have $1000 worth of premium cuts as part of Nathan's prize winnings, along with his own barrel of Herzog Special Reserve Cabernet from Alexander Valley. Nathan joked that because of winning the show he will now be cooking meat dishes for the foreseeable future for his family and friends. But he is pleased to show that a vegetarian can prepare meat with the best carnivores.

Skill'It Cutthroat is now streaming on Kosher.com in its entirety.

