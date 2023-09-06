Apply Now for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2023

The deadline is approaching to apply for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund. More than $400,000 is available to support grassroots efforts to prevent violence and create safety for Indigenous women and girls+ in Saskatchewan.

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund was created in collaboration with Indigenous women who have lived experience in violence prevention, advocacy and mental health. The fund is dedicated to providing financial support for communities and organizations to support programs and events benefitting Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, fostering positive change and healing.

"The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund supports valuable community-led Indigenous projects to help address the issues raised in The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit+ people in our province and has been guided by the voices and experiences of Indigenous women," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Last year, twelve community-led projects received support through this fund. Our government continues to be committed to meaningful and lasting reconciliation for the benefit of all Saskatchewan residents and I encourage communities and organizations to apply for funding before the deadline of October 4, 2023.”

"As an educator, I see the importance of not just raising awareness, but creating positive action," Lori Whiteman said. "With community supports and programs in place, you can help provide a safe space for people to learn together and to grieve together. You can create spaces for people to move forward with hope, thinking about solutions to make change for the future."

Lori Whiteman is from Standing Buffalo First Nation. She is the daughter of a long-time missing person. She has dedicated her life to education and community advocacy and was one of a team of women who tailored the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund criteria and supporting documents.

"This program leans into prevention,” Whiteman said. “Those of us who designed the fund were not focused on just raising awareness about murdered and missing indigenous women and girls but supporting those working directly with survivors. We wanted to make sure the resources were available to do the work."

Applicants can receive up to $40,000 for dedicated projects that enhance awareness, safety and empowerment within Indigenous communities. Applications must be received by October 4, 2023.

The grant program is open to:

Local grassroots Indigenous groups and Indigenous non-profit groups;

Non-profit organizations and municipalities who are seeking authentic partnerships with Indigenous communities, including local grass-roots Indigenous groups, First Nations Band Councils/Tribal Councils, Métis Locals/ Métis Regions, and First Nations or Métis agencies or representative groups; and

Non-Indigenous non-profit organizations with Indigenous involvement and whose programs/services benefit a primarily First Nations or Métis clientele.

If you are unsure if your planned MMIWG+ project would be eligible for funding, please contact the Ministry of Government Relations. Successful applicants to the program have included self-defense training programs, healing camps, and community events to support Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirited individuals who have experienced violence. You can email fnmr@gov.sk.ca or call the First Nations and Métis Relations Unit at 306-798-0183.

For detailed information on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund application process, eligibility and submission procedures, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/mmiwg-fund.

