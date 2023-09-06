【Fruitful Harvest】“Macao Week in Tianjin” roadshow attracts over 2.15 million spectators and 150 million pageviews on Weibo

MACAU, September 6 - 【MGTO】Macao Week in Tianjin culminates in success

【MGTO】“Macao Gastronomy Showcase: Taste of Macao” gastronomic promotion presents a taste of Macao

The second iconic Macao Week of 2023 culminated in success in Tianjin. Staged for five days, the “Macao Week in Tianjin” roadshow attracted 2.157 million spectators on site. The event also garnered 150 million pageviews for the hashtag #Macao Week in Tianjin# on Weibo.

Through the mega roadshow, presentation seminar and gastronomic promotion along with a variety of multichannel online promotions, the event aims to attract Mainland visitors to Macao for vacation during the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and other holidays, as part of the endeavor to reinforce the Mainland visitor markets.

Booths abound with visitors for food, shopping, fun and travel

The mega roadshow was staged along the pedestrian street (Gold Street) on Heping Street in Tianjin from 31 August to 4 September. Various departments of the Macao SAR Government joined hands with different enterprises and businesses from Macao to roll out 57 stunning booths at the roadshow to showcase Macao’s rich dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. Radiating the colorful dynamic of “tourism +”, the array of zones and booths were themed as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; MAK MAK Hopscotch; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resorts and the airline company, among other zones. Many Tianjin residents and visitors were attracted to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”, which ignited spectators’ intention to visit Macao.

Spectacular performances add lively vibes

During the roadshow, 116 fascinating stage performances took place. The band Tuna Macanese and Macao singers delivered music performances imbued with Sino-Portuguese aroma from Macao. There were dragon and lion dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and more. In addition, the six integrated resorts each arranged performances in different music and dance styles, drawing a great number of spectators.

Comic dialogue artists Wang Haijie and Duan Juncheng from Tianjin were invited to present five sessions of comic dialogue show “Joyful Journey in Macao” at the roadshow. Their witty dialogues took audience onto an imaginative journey around Macao’s World Heritage, delicacies and mega events. In addition, a mapping show brimming with Macao’s unique aroma was staged upon the façade of Former Hotel of Communications in Heping Street regularly for audience to experience Macao’s cultural symphony in a unique way.

For this Macao Week, participating tourism businesses presented over 40.4 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers, including air tickets, hotel stay, dining and more, for sale at the roadshow and on different platforms.

Extensive dissemination of travel info and special offers

An extensive promotional campaign was rolled out for the Macao Week in Tianjin through various online channels including the H5 page of “Macao Week” and MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin, as well as the platforms of Ctrip.com, Meituan, Qunar and Lvmama. Furthermore, KOLs specialized in travel, fashion and gastronomy conducted 11 live streams and posted videos, photos and articles about the event highlights. The promotional channels covered Weibo and WeChat channels, Douyin, Kuaishou, Bilibili and Taobao among the Mainland’s mainstream platforms. The event also garnered 150 million pageviews and about 56,000 comments for the hashtag #Macao Week in Tianjin# on Weibo. Various media from Macao and the Mainland covered and reported the event on site.

Tianjin and Macao industry delegates navigate business opportunities for tourism, economy and trade

Engaging about 220 participants in total, the “Macao Destination Presentation Seminar and Networking Session” and the “Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” were held to present Macao’s latest tourism situation, events and new tourism products, as well as Macao’s MICE resources. The sessions enhanced industry exchange and cooperation in tourism, trade, commerce and MICE between the two cities to boost mutual visits and create business opportunities.

Enjoy Tianjin and Macao delicacies in Taste of Macao

Organized by MGTO, Sands China and The St. Regis Tianjin as well as supported by Macau Beer, the gastronomic promotion entitled “Macao Gastronomy Showcase: Taste of Macao” for the Macao Week in Tianjin was held at the Promenade restaurant in The St. Regis Tianjin from 31 August until 10 September (Thursdays – Sundays). The promotion featured distinctive Cantonese and Macanese cuisines as well as delicacies of Tianjin. Executive Chef of Pin Yue Xuan under Sands China, Darren Cheung, and Executive Sous Chef of The Manor at The St. Regis Macao, Michele Dell’Aquila, also shared recipes, culinary skills and culture with the chef team from The St. Regis Tianjin, to raise Macao’s profile as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Public–private partnerships for destination marketing through Macao Weeks

Joined by several Macao governmental entities, enterprises and commerce associations, eight mega Macao Weeks have been held successively in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao and Tianjin since 2020 by far. It is expected that the next Macao Week will be held in Xiamen later this year. A series of physical promotional events are held to introduce Mainland residents to the latest information about Macao’s culture, tourism, commerce and sports as well as special travel offers, enhance exchange and cooperation with Mainland provinces and cities as well as expand the Mainland visitor markets.