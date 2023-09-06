[Macao Week in Tianjin] Products from Macao and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Are Hot-Selling, Well Expanding Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Market via Matching and Networking Session

MACAU, September 6 - The five-day “Macao Week in Tianjin” ended with success today (4 September). During the event, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) led 28 Macao enterprises to set up exhibition areas at Heping Road Pedestrian Street (Golden Street) in Tianjin to launch marketing displays of products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), attracting numerous Tianjin locals and visitors.

Online and offline promotions of Macao and PSCs products

A number of photo booths and shopping-reward games are launched and well-received at the roadshow. Adapting to the information channels and consumption behaviours of mainland customers, influencers are also invited to live stream the event in the exhibition areas, featuring e-commerce platform to promote the products online and offline. Some mainland visitors placed orders to buy products such as pastry souvenirs, wines, beverages, and healthcare products, on the livestreaming platforms including Taobao, Little Red Book, Tiktok, Weibo, WeChat, Dianping and other mainstream platforms in the mainland.

A Tianjin local who has ever visited Macao noted that the roadshow provided a chance for him to know more about the traditional pastry souvenirs in Macao, and learn more about some new Macao brands such as cosmetics, clothing and adornments. He is planning to have an in-depth travel to Macao, exploring the rich historical heritage of the city and tasting various delicacies. According to a Macao exhibitor, participating in the roadshow helps introduce the Macao and PSCs products to more mainland consumers, and further broaden sales channels.

Matching and Networking Session helps Macao enterprises expand the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei market

More than 160 delegates from Tianjin and Macao enterprises attended the “Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” jointly organised by IPIM, the Tianjin Commission of Commerce, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Tianjin Sub-Council (CCPIT-Tianjin) on 1 September, taking the chance to enhance economic and trade exchanges between Tianjin and Macao enterprises via the Macao Week. Over 140 business matching sessions were facilitated between over 40 Macao enterprises and more than 90 Tianjin enterprises, covering such areas as big health, trade wholesale, catering, and cultural tourism and MICE.

