CCAC receives and exchanges views with representatives from Hebei Provincial Supervisory Committee in Macao

MACAU, September 6 - The Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CCAC, Ao Ieong Seong, received the delegation of the Hebei Provincial Supervisory Committee today and both sides exchanged views on issues such as corruption fighting and mutual case assistance.

The delegation of the Hebei Provincial Supervisory Committee, led by the Director of the Publicity Department, Wang Yongjun, paid a three-day visit to Macao. They visited the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division and the two Branch Offices in Areia Preta and Taipa of the CCAC so as to understand the corruption prevention and integrity education work of Macao.

During the meeting, Ao Ieong Seong welcomed the delegation, who visited Macao to get to know the promotion and education actions carried out by the CCAC in the community and schools. She hoped that the visit would benefit and inspire the delegates. Both sides exchanged views on the issues like mutual case assistance, recovery and “persuasion to return” of fugitives, prevention of occupational crimes, etc.

The delegates who attended the meeting included representatives of personnel of the Anti-corruption Bureau of the CCAC, the Deputy Director of the Office of Case Supervision and Management of Hebei Province, Lu Zhenchao, the Deputy Director of the 13th Examination and Investigation Office and Chief of the Fugitive and Asset Recovery Division, Ma Xinzhong, the Deputy Director of the Publicity Department, Fan Xiaohua, etc.