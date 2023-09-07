iCu NYC Fashion Week Returns, Unveiling an Unforgettable Celebration of Fashion, Culture, and Art
iCu NYC Fashion Week: Uniting NYC's Creative Elite in Style, Glamour, Artistry! Sept 15-17th 2023, 3-day series that brings together the best creatives!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iCu NYC Fashion Week is set to make its triumphant return from September 15th to 17th, 2023. This highly-anticipated bi-annual event promises a 3-day experience that will captivate the fashion industry and aficionados of art and culture.
Midori Amae, Mrs. VIRGINIA & ANTM DC Fan Favorite, extends a warm invitation to all, stating, "Prepare for a remarkable experience that celebrates the essence of fashion, culture, and art."
This year's iCu NYC Fashion Week is poised to exceed all expectations with an impressive lineup of designers, models, and celebrities. The event will showcase the latest collections from established fashion brands while introducing emerging designers to the world. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to gain industry insights through a series of talks and panels featuring seasoned experts.
Event Details:
Friday, September 15th
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Venue: The Harlem Agora, 309 E 108th St, NYC
Join NYC's emerging fashion designers and influencers for an evening of networking, inspiration, and connections at the Fashion Panel & Networking Gala. Savor a sponsored Champagne Bar by Burnaj, mingle, and engage with fellow creatives. The evening will feature an immersive fashion presentation by Lord Proverbs and a fashion panel featuring distinguished Celebrity Stylists and Beauty Artists. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a sponsored 360 Photo Booth as a token of appreciation.
Saturday, September 16th
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Venue: The Dean - 214 W 39th St, NYC
Join us for the iCu Fashion Show and Brunch from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, spotlighting the artistic designs of The Charley Magazine, HyptonicXperience, and S'vailon as they grace the runway.
Sunday, September 17th
Venue: The Harlem Agora, 309 E 108th St, NYC
The grand finale of iCu NYC Fashion Week will showcase the Official NYFW Showcase, offering two showtimes (doors open 1 hour prior to each show):
4:00 PM Show: Experience Celebrity Designer Collections by Addicted by Marcos, Joseph Mcrae, and Burning Guitars, accompanied by captivating performances from Blake Johnston, Smiley Jonez, Tinkaa G, and Jay the Saint.
8:00 PM Show: The final showcase featuring Celebrity Designer Collections by J Creations, Faded NYC Official, Shiyenze, and Alain Fagnidi. The evening will also include performances by Holiday The Golden Child, Stunna Dior, Jai Buchanan, and Ameen Acy.
"Join the world of high fashion, artistry, and creativity and discover a like-minded tribe!" says Chavis Aaron, Founder of iCu The Network and Former Mr. USA.
For more information about the event and ticketing details, please visit iCu NYC Fashion Week 2023.
Join us for an exceptional experience that celebrates the essence of fashion, culture, and connection. RSVP now and step into the world of iCu NYC Fashion Week!
About iCu NYC Fashion Week
iCu NYC Fashion Week is a bi-annual event that celebrates the creativity and talent of the New York City fashion scene. Its mission is to bring together designers, stylists, beauty artists, and fashion enthusiasts to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry. With a combination of fashion shows, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, iCu NYC Fashion Week provides a platform for emerging and established fashion professionals to connect, collaborate, and shine.
